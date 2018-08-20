COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Flanked by their entire team in an end zone on the indoor practice field at Cole Field House on Monday morning, Maryland offensive linemen Johnny Jordan and Ellis McKennie spoke solemnly about how the Terps plan to "honor their fallen friend, brother and teammate" Jordan McNair.

Maryland offensive linemen Ellis McKennie (left) and Johnny Jordan (right) joined interim head coach Matt Canada and the rest of the team announcing plans to honor Jordan McNair. Heather Dinich / ESPN

With all of the players standing behind them shoulder-to-shoulder and looking united in their long-sleeved Maryland-red shirts and black pants, Jordan and McKennie stepped forward to the microphone and were their voices as they spoke about their friend, who died on June 13 from heatstroke he suffered at a May 29 workout.

"The moment that we stop saying his name, the moment we begin to forget, his legacy will begin to fade," McKennie said. "But we plan to have his legacy live on forever. We plan to never forget. This season, Jordan's spirit will live within each and every one of us. Every play we make, every snap we take, will be in Jordan's honor."

Editor's Picks Updated FAQ: The latest on the Maryland football controversy Following Friday's announcement that Maryland's board of regents is assuming control of the university's investigations, here's where things stand in the wake of the death of offensive lineman Jordan McNair.

There will be a moment of silence before Maryland's Sept. 1 season opener against Texas at FedEx Field in nearby Landover, and another moment of silence to honor McNair before the first home opener, which is Sept. 15 against Temple.

That's the same day the results of the Walters Inc. investigation, which is looking into whether athletic trainers followed proper protocol on May 29, is expected to be released.

Maryland's players have also decided that nobody will wear McNair's No. 79 jersey until the year 2021, which would have been the season after McNair graduated. His locker will also be encased in glass in the Gossett football building, showcasing McNair's gameday setup. It will be moved from Gossett to Cole when the renovations are complete.

The players will wear No. 79 helmet stickers on the backs of their helmets, and the offensive line room in Cole Field House will be named after McNair once it's complete.

A scholarship will be endowed in McNair's name to a Maryland football player every year moving forward, but the details of it weren't immediately available.

McKennie and Jordan both spoke at McNair's funeral on June 20, and Johnny Jordan was also McNair's roommate. They were both introduced on Monday morning by interim coach Matt Canada.

"Jordan was fearless," said McKennie, who went to McDonough High School with McNair. "He was a dreamer. He would do anything for his teammates. He fought until his very last breath for his teammates."

"Jordan was one of the best friends, teammates and roommates anyone can ask for," Johnny Jordan said. "He was a gentle giant, and we, as a team, will continue to carry on his legacy through this season and far beyond."