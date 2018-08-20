The attorney for LSU reserve wide receiver Drake Davis told the Baton Rouge Advocate on Saturday that the woman who accused Davis of battery has retracted her allegations.

Davis, a junior, was alleged to have committed battery on a woman he was dating, on four occasions between May 2017 and this past June, according to an arrest warrant issued Friday by LSU Police. He was then suspended indefinitely by the team.

Attorney Marci Blaize said that Davis' accuser gave her and law enforcement officials a statement in which she retracted the allegations.

"I have been contacted by the victim, and she has provided me a statement that the allegations are, in fact, false," Blaize told the newspaper. "It's my understanding that she has also made similar statements to other entities in law enforcement."

An LSU spokesman told the newspaper that he was unable to comment on whether the woman had retracted her statements to police, but that police continue to investigate the case and have forwarded the allegations to the district attorney in East Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

LSU police told ESPN on Monday that the investigation remains open but they have turned over the case to the district attorney's office, which declined to comment.

The woman told police that Davis punched her hard enough to fracture one of her ribs in one instance, began to strangle her in another and later texted that he might kill her. The warrant says police obtained the text and photos of bruising.

Davis was released Saturday from the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $5,000 bond.

Davis played in all 13 games for LSU last season, catching three passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, including an 87-yard score against Syracuse. He also caught one pass for 19 yards in 2016.

