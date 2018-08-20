Sam Ehlinger will be Texas' starting quarterback when the Longhorns open at Maryland, coach Tom Herman announced Monday.

Ehlinger, a sophomore, beat out junior Shane Buechele for the starting job.

While sharing the role as a true freshman with Buechele last season, Ehlinger passed for 1,915 yards and completed 58 percent of his passes. He also threw 11 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, and rushed for 385 yards.

Ehlinger had several notable moments in 2017, leading Texas on go-ahead touchdown drives in the fourth quarters against USC and Oklahoma. But he also battled concussion issues that caused him to miss two games. And Ehlinger committed late-game turnovers that led to losses to USC, Oklahoma State and Texas Tech. Buechele then started Texas' bowl win over Missouri.

Ehlinger opened preseason camp with the first team but had been splitting those snaps with Buechele. Herman said Monday that Ehlinger would get the bulk of the first-team reps moving forward, as the Longhorns get ready for Maryland.