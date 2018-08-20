Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson will be the team's starter against Notre Dame in its season opener, head coach Jim Harbaugh said Monday.

Patterson was considered a frontrunner to take over the job since he transferred from Ole Miss last December. Harbaugh announced that Patterson had won the job at a speaking event in Ann Arbor Monday morning, and football spokesman Dave Ablauf confirmed the decision Monday afternoon.

Editor's Picks What makes a successful season for each Top 25 team What should make fans of each Top 25 team happy this season? See which programs expect a title, a New Year's Six bowl or a couple of more wins.

Patterson started 10 games during his two years at Ole Miss. He threw for 2,259 yards and 17 touchdowns in seven games last year before a leg injury ended his season. He beat out returning starter Brandon Peters and a host of other candidates for the job during the first three weeks of training camp.

Harbaugh praised Patterson's improved knowledge of the team's playbook during an interview with reporters in Ann Arbor last week. Fellow Michigan players have said he has impressed his new teammates with his athleticism and the ability to throw the ball on the run during the first couple of weeks of practice.

No. 14 Michigan opens the season on Sept. 1 at No. 12 Notre Dame under the lights in South Bend.