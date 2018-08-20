Louisville tight ends coach Chris Klenakis has been placed on administrative leave following his arrest early Sunday on drunken driving and other charges.

Klenakis was stopped at 12:58 a.m. Sunday and charged with reckless driving, wanton endangerment, DUI and possession of alcohol. According to an arrest citation from the the Shelby County Sheriff's Department, Klenakis swerved on Interstate 64, nearly struck a barrier wall multiple times and drove through a construction zone where workers were present.

His blood-alcohol level measured at .165, more than twice the legal limit in Kentucky.

Sheriff's deputies had to pull Klenakis out of his car after he refused to comply with their orders to exit, according to the citation. Deputies then attempted to run field sobriety tests but Klenakis walked into the interstate "almost being struck by a truck pulling a horse trailer," before deputies pulled him to safety. Klenakis had multiple open containers in his vehicle as well as multiple empty beer cans in the passenger seat.

First-degree wanton endangerment is a felony. The other charges are misdemeanors.

Klenakis, 54, posted $5,000 bond and was released from Shelby County Detention Center on Sunday. He has an arraignment scheduled for Sept. 25 in Shelby District Court.

"Coach Klenakis approached me this morning and informed me of the situation that occurred over the weekend," Louisville coach Bobby Petrino said in a prepared statement. "I informed our administration and Coach Klenakis was placed on an administrative leave of absence effective immediately. There are high standards in our program for our coaching staff and we must adhere to those standards on a daily basis."

Klenakis has been with Louisville's staff since January 2014, working with the offensive line for four seasons before moving to tight ends.