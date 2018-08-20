Wisconsin starting wide receiver Quintez Cephus on Monday was charged with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault stemming from an incident in April.

Two women told Madison police that Cephus sexually assaulted them at his apartment on April 22. Police met with one of the women at a local hospital April 22 after she went to the emergency room and gathered forensic evidence and a statement from her. Detectives learned of the second woman early in their investigation; she told them she was also sexually assaulted.

Cephus, 20, met with police and was cooperative in providing a statement. Madison police referred the case to the Dane County District Attorney's office, which issued the charges.

Cephus is set to appear Thursday in court. The junior wide receiver on Saturday announced on Twitter that he would be taking a leave of absence from the team to focus on the charges and clearing his name.

Cephus has been suspended from the team, the school announced Monday. The school's student-athlete discipline policy requires the suspension of any athlete charged with sexual assault. The school's inquiry will begin immediately, and Cephus would remain on scholarship with access to both academic and training services and facilities.

Cephus had been practicing with the team through Friday. He informed coach Paul Chryst on Saturday about his decision to take a leave of absence. Cephus has kept both athletic department and university officials updated during the investigation, according to a source.

Cephus has 34 career receptions for 595 yards and 6 touchdowns in 23 games (13 starts).