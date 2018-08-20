Miami will wear the first-ever football uniforms made from repurposed marine materials when it opens the season against LSU on Sept. 2 in the AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The environmentally conscious alternate uniforms were created in partnership with Parley For The Oceans, an advocacy organization with a mission to raise awareness about marine threats.

The Hurricanes' new uniforms are made, in part, with a regenerated yarn that has been transformed from fishing nets and other nylon waste picked up from marine environments. Adidas

The new uniforms are made, in part, with a regenerated yarn that has been transformed from fishing nets and other nylon waste picked up from marine environments. In addition to the uniforms, players will also wear new cleats and gloves featuring recycled materials.

"Our players and staff are excited to wear the new Adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener. We're also excited that Adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world," coach Mark Richt said in a statement.

Among the special designs on the new orange jerseys: accents that represent the cause to end plastic pollution of the oceans; sleeve caps and pants that feature a wave print; palm trees on the sides of the jersey to represent the South Florida ecosystem; and the literal thread tying the Miami jersey to Parley is featured in a green stitched pattern within the white block numbers.