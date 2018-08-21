        <
          Oregon, Georgia to open 2022 season in Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

          3:36 PM ET
          • Mark SchlabachESPN Senior Writer
          Georgia and Oregon, which haven't played each other in more than four decades, will open the 2022 season in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

          The Bulldogs and Ducks have played only once before, with UGA winning 27-16 at home in the 1977 opener. The schools were scheduled to play a home-and-home series in 2015-16, but the games were canceled in 2010.

          "Opening the season in Atlanta against a Power 5 opponent is a tremendous opportunity for our team and provides a great start to the season for our fans," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement released by the game's organizers. "The first game of the season is always important and this matchup on a national stage will be a test for both teams."

          The Bulldogs have played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game two previous times -- losing to Boise State 35-21 in 2011 and defeating North Carolina 33-24 in 2016 -- and they're scheduled to play Virginia at the start of the 2020 season.

          Georgia plays Notre Dame at home in 2019 and has scheduled a home-and-home series against UCLA in 2025-26.

