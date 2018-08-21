LSU starting offensive guard Ed Ingram, suspended by the team earlier this month, was arrested Aug. 2 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Tigers coach Ed Orgeron announced Ingram's suspension Aug. 3, the day before the team opened preseason practice, saying only that Ingram violated team rules.

The Dallas County Sheriff's office confirmed it arrested Ingram on Aug. 2 on warrants issued by police in DeSoto, Texas, his hometown. Ingram was booked in Dallas County Jail and released Aug. 4 after posting $40,000 bond.

DeSoto police told ESPN that the alleged incidents occurred when Ingram was a juvenile and that they have been in contact with Child Protective Services since August 2017. Dallas County assistant district attorney Stephanie Harmon said she couldn't comment on the case or confirm it had been filed because it involves juveniles.

The investigation is ongoing and no court date has been set.

LSU athletics officials told the (Baton Rouge) Advocate that they were aware of Ingram's arrest Aug. 2. Orgeron said the following day that Ingram would not be with the team during preseason camp, adding, "We have a policy set by the university. He violated that policy. We just need to see what happens."

University policy states any student-athlete arrested on felony charges is indefinitely suspended from all team activities.

Ingram started 12 games for LSU as a true freshman in 2017. ESPN Recruiting rated Ingram as the No. 8 guard and No. 93 overall player in the 2017 class.