COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State plans to publicize the findings of the weeks-long investigation involving coach Urban Meyer and others in the Buckeyes' athletic department, a university spokesman confirmed Tuesday.

The school's board of trustees is scheduled to meet Wednesday with the special working group appointed to investigate allegations that Meyer and others in the football program mishandled domestic abuse allegations made against former assistant coach Zach Smith in the past. University president Michael Drake and the trustees will determine if Meyer or others will face any ramifications after discussing the results of the investigation. No deadline for a final decision has been set.

Investigators talked to Ohio State coach Urban Meyer multiple times during their two-week probe, the Columbus Dispatch reports. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave on Aug. 1 shortly after Courtney Smith, Zach Smith's ex-wife, said in an interview with Stadium that she believed Meyer knew that her ex-husband was abusing her in 2015 and failed to do anything to stop it. Meyer fired Zach Smith last month when a pattern of past allegations came to light in a report from college football reporter Brett McMurphy. Meyer initially denied knowing anything about a 2015 allegation, but later backtracked from that statement and said he followed proper protocol in reporting all incidents to his boss.

Investigators talked to Meyer multiple times during their two-week probe, according to a report in the Columbus Dispatch Tuesday. The same report said athletic director Gene Smith, Meyer's boss, also spoke with investigators multiple times. Courtney Smith and Zach Smith were interviewed as well, according to their attorneys.

Editor's Picks OSU board to meet Wednesday on Meyer future Ohio State's board of trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss "personnel matters" related to the recently concluded investigation involving football coach Urban Meyer.

Report alleges risky behavior by Smith at OSU Zach Smith had sex toys delivered to him at Ohio State's football offices in 2015, according to a report Friday, raising more questions about the former assistant coach's conduct while employed there under Urban Meyer. 1 Related

The findings from those interviews and other information discovered during the investigation will be made available to the public in the form of a written report. Any public records used as part of the investigation will also be distributed in an expedited manner, according to university spokesman Chris Davey.

The investigative team, led by Mary Jo White, concluded its work on Sunday. White, a former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission, has spearheaded several high-profile investigations for the NFL in the past. She briefed Ohio State's trustees over the phone in an informal meeting Monday afternoon.

Monday's meeting lasted roughly three hours. Several trustees leaving the meeting on Ohio State's campus declined to comment when asked about the specifics of the investigation and their thoughts on its potential outcome.