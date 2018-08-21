Texas Tech running back Da'Leon Ward, who led the team in rushing in 2016, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony theft.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's department arrested Ward on a charge of felony theft between $2,500 and $30,000. Capt. Joseph Gilliam told ESPN that the sheriff's department served a warrant issued in June.

Ward, 20, was booked at the Lubbock County Detention Center at 3:35 p.m. ET. The redshirt sophomore is awaiting magistration later Tuesday, at which time a plea will be entered and bond will be set.

He rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, becoming the first true freshman to lead Texas Tech in rushing since Shaud Williams in 1999. Ward redshirted in 2017 because of academic reasons but was projected to make a major contribution this season.

Texas Tech football is aware of Ward's arrest and still gathering information, according to a team spokesman.