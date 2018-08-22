NORMAN, Okla. -- Kyler Murray will be the starting quarterback at Oklahoma this season, Sooners coach Lincoln Riley announced Wednesday. Murray beat out third-year sophomore Austin Kendall for the job.

"Kyler did a really nice job in camp," said Riley. "It was really a great competition between Austin and him, one that we carried on longer than maybe even we expected because of how well both guys played. There weren't a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead.

"We feel like we've got a great quarterback tandem there and we're really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We're excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU."

Murray is replacing Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, who was the No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns in the NFL draft earlier this year.

As Mayfield's backup last season, Murray completed 18 of 21 passes for 359 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He also started the regular-season finale against West Virginia, when Mayfield was suspended from starting. On the first snap, Murray scampered 66 yards to set up an Oklahoma touchdown on the next play, before Mayfield entered the game.

Murray originally signed with Texas A&M out of high school. He emerged into a five-star recruit after leading Allen to three straight Texas state championships. Murray went 42-0 as a high school starter, compiling more than 10,000 passing yards, 4,100 rushing yards and 190 touchdowns.

Murray also became the first athlete to play in both the Under Armour All-America football and baseball national high school all-star games.

This summer, the Oakland Athletics selected him with the ninth overall pick in the MLB draft. A center fielder, Murray agreed to a deal with the A's that included a $4.66 million signing bonus; NCAA rules allowed for him to sign a baseball contract and still play college football, provided he meets academic requirements.

His agent, Scott Boras, has said this will be Murray's final year with the Sooners and that Murray will move forward with the A's after this football season.

"I wouldn't be here right now if I wasn't hungry to play," Murray told reporters earlier in camp. "I think this is the most anticipated football season I've ever been ready for in my life. I'm ready to go."

In 2015, with the Aggies, Murray played in eight games, starting three. He amassed 1,021 yards of total offense but completed only 60 percent of his passes and threw seven interceptions to only five touchdowns.

Murray then transferred to Oklahoma and sat out the 2016 season. In 2017, he beat out Kendall for the No. 2 job behind Mayfield.

"We're two totally different people," Murray said to ESPN earlier this year. "Obviously, he's one of the best to ever do it here and in college football. It was great to watch him. ... I just keep grinding and proving myself every day."

The Sooners open at home Sept. 1 against Florida Atlantic.