Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis has been suspended for the first two games of the 2018 season, following his connection to a felony sexual assault charge against teammate and fellow wide receiver Quintez Cephus.

"Based on the information I have available to me at this time, I have decided to suspend Danny Davis for the first two games of the season," coach Paul Chryst said in a statement Wednesday. "Should further information become available that warrants a reevaluation of the length of the suspension, I will assess that information. We have a high standard of conduct within our football program and we cannot accept behavior that is not consistent with that standard."

Editor's Picks Wisconsin's Cephus charged with sexual assault Wisconsin starting wide receiver Quintez Cephus on Monday was charged with felony sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and felony sexual assault stemming from an incident in April.

Cephus was charged with felony sexual assault Monday, accused of misconduct involving two women at his apartment in April. Cephus, a 20-year-old junior from Macon, Georgia, was suspended by the team shortly after he was charged. He had already announced Saturday via Twitter that he was taking a leave of absence from the team in anticipation of the charges. Cephus has denied any wrongdoing.

Davis was Cephus' roommate and was identified in the criminal complaint filed by authorities against Cephus and interviewed by police. Davis was not charged.

Cephus is set to appear in court Thursday.

Despite missing the final four games last season with a leg injury, Cephus ranked as the Badgers' second-leading pass catcher and top returnee. Davis ranked fourth on the team with 26 receptions for 418 yards a year ago.

The wide-receiver spots are considered among the deepest on the Wisconsin roster.

A.J. Taylor returns after catching 31 balls a year ago in addition to Kendric Pryor, who emerged as a freshman after Cephus suffered the injury in November.

The Badgers open the season Aug. 31 against Western Kentucky and face New Mexico on Sept. 8.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Mitch Sherman and The Associated Press contributed to this report.