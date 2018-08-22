A felony theft case against Texas Tech running back Da'Leon Ward was dismissed Wednesday by Lubbock County District Attorney Matt Powell.

"There was not sufficient evidence in my opinion that a Lubbock County jury could find him guilty of this crime beyond a reasonable doubt," Powell told the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Ward, 20, who led the team in rushing in 2016, was arrested Tuesday and charged with felony theft.

An investigation into stolen cell phones by Texas Tech police in November led to the indictment. Powell said there may be other people involved, but there was not enough evidence to file charges.

"I'm sorry the young man got arrested," Powell said. "He should have never been arrested; the case should have never been filed."

Ward rushed for 428 yards and three touchdowns in 2016, becoming the first true freshman to lead Texas Tech in rushing since Shaud Williams in 1999. Ward redshirted in 2017 because of academic reasons but was projected to make a major contribution this season.

The Texas Tech athletic department released a short statement Tuesday, saying, "Texas Tech Athletics was made aware this afternoon of an incident involving sophomore running back Da'Leon Ward. We are still looking into the matter at this time and will have no further comment."