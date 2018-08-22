Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo is expected to coach the Rams against Hawaii in Saturday's season opener, a team source tells ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Bobo, who had been hospitalized since Aug. 11 while being treated for numbness in his feet, returned to the Rams' practice on Wednesday as the school posted a video on Twitter of Bobo arriving at the practice on a golf cart.

Our head coach is back. pic.twitter.com/jokiOkq59K — Colorado State Football (@CSUFootball) August 22, 2018

It has yet to be determined if Bobo will coach from the sideline or the coaches' booth.

Bobo, 44, announced last week that he was being treated for peripheral neuropathy and was encouraged by the ongoing medical testing. He was transferred to a Denver hospital over the weekend.

Bobo was hospitalized following the Rams' scrimmage on Aug. 11, after experiencing numbness in his feet. He had knee replacement surgery this past spring; doctors ruled that out as a cause of his condition.

Bobo, a former Georgia quarterback and longtime offensive coordinator under former Bulldogs coach Mark Richt, is 21-18 in three seasons at Colorado State. He is the first Rams coach to lead his teams to bowl games in each of his first three seasons.

Bobo is also the team's offensive playcaller. Quarterbacks coach Ronnie Letson and offensive line coach/offensive coordinator Dave Johnson were handling those duties in his absence. Bobo reviewed film of CSU's practices and game planned while he was hospitalized.