Ohio State has suspended coach Urban Meyer for the team's first three games after a two-week investigation into allegations that Meyer and others mishandled domestic assault accusations made against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Meyer is also suspended from the program through Sept. 2, and OSU athletic director Gene Smith has also been suspended without pay from Aug. 31 until Sept. 16.

"Although neither Urban Meyer nor Gene Smith condoned or covered up the alleged domestic abuse by Zach Smith, they failed to take sufficient management action relating to Zach Smith's misconduct and retained an Assistant Coach who was not performing as an appropriate role model for OSU student-athletes," the school said in a statement outlining the investigation's findings. "Permitting such misconduct to continue is not consistent with the values of the University and reflects poorly on Coach Meyer, Athletic Director Smith, and the University. Their handling of this matter did not exhibit the kind of leadership and high standards that we expect of our Athletic Director, Head Coach, Assistant Coaches and all on the football staff."

Addressing the media Wednesday night, Meyer expressed remorse for giving Zach Smith "benefit of the doubt" and said, "I followed my heart and not my head."

Meyer will miss the fifth-ranked Buckeyes' games against Oregon State, Rutgers and No. 16 TCU. Ryan Day will continue to serve as interim coach during Meyer's absence.

More than 60,000 emails and 10,000 text messages were reviewed in addition to media reports, police reports, court filings, employee contracts and relevant OSU rules and policies.

Ohio State placed Meyer on paid administrative leave Aug. 1, shortly after Courtney Smith, Zach Smith's ex-wife, said in an interview with Stadium that she believed Meyer and others at the football program knew that her ex-husband was abusing her in 2015 and failed to do anything to stop it. Meyer fired Zach Smith on July 23 after a pattern of past allegations of abuse came to light in a report by college football reporter Brett McMurphy.

Meyer initially said he was previously unaware of any domestic issues between the Smiths that occurred during the time that Zach Smith was a coach at Ohio State. He backtracked shortly after being placed on leave, saying instead that he misspoke when first answering questions about Smith and that he followed proper protocol in reporting the incident in 2015.

"Although Coach Meyer made significant misstatements about his knowledge of the 2015 events relating to Zach Smith and his former wife at the Big Ten Media Days, they were not part of a deliberate cover-up effort to keep Zach Smith on the coaching staff in the face of evidence of domestic violence by him that Athletic Director Smith and Coach Meyer credited," Ohio State said in its statement.

Meyer has a 73-8 record in seven years at Ohio State and won the national championship with the Buckeyes following the 2014 season.

He had a 65-15 record at Florida and won two national championships there, following the 2006 season and the 2008 season. His overall record in 17 years at Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and Ohio State is 177-31.

Meyer has a salary of $7.6 million for the 2018 season and is under contract through 2022.