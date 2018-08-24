        <
        >

          Alabama gives AD Greg Byrne raise, 3-year extension through 2025

          12:25 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama has given athletic director Greg Byrne a raise and three-year contract extension through June 30, 2025.

          Byrne is set to earn $980,000 this year with the salary rising to $1.13 million in his final year. Trustees approved that deal and new contracts for several coaches on Friday, including the previously announced eight-year, $74 million deal for football coach Nick Saban .

          Saban's deal guarantees he'll make at least the average of the three highest-paid coaches in the Southeastern Conference and the top five nationally based on guaranteed annual pay.

          Byrne received a five-year deal worth $900,000 annually -- plus $25,000 raises each year -- upon his hiring in 2017. He will continue to receive the same annual raise.

          Women's basketball coach Kristy Curry received a two-year extension through April 30, 2022. She'll receive a $25,000 raise to $465,000 annually.

