The return of Clemson RB Travis Etienne and QB Kelly Bryant makes the Tigers a versatile threat in the run game for the 2018 season. (0:55)

As the 2018 season gets underway in earnest this week, it's time to break out the crystal ball and predict the College Football Playoff field and eventual champion. It's no surprise that Alabama and Clemson dominate these lists from our 42 experts, but some picks are sure to surprise (hello, Michigan!).

Title picks: Clemson 22, Alabama 14, Georgia 3, Wisconsin 2, Michigan 1

Playoff picks: Clemson 42/42, Alabama 39/42