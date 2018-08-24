Indiana has indefinitely suspended leading rusher Morgan Ellison, according to a release from the football program on Friday.

The sophomore running back ran for 704 yards and six touchdowns as an unexpected breakout star for the Hoosiers offense in 2017. He was expected to be the team's top back Sept. 1 for Indiana's first game of the season against FIU.

The school did not provide any reason for the suspension.

Redshirt sophomore Cole Gest is likely to take over Ellison's role during the suspension along with other backs competing for snaps for the Indiana offense.

Redshirt freshman linebacker Mo Burnam was also suspended for the team's first game, according to the release.