Deondre Francois has been chosen as Florida State's starting quarterback for the season opener against Virginia Tech, coach Willie Taggart announced Monday.

Francois assumes the starting role once again after tearing the patellar tendon in his left knee in the 2017 season opener against Alabama and missing the rest of the season.

He beat out James Blackman and redshirt freshman Bailey Hockman for the job. Blackman started 12 games as a true freshman in 2017 after Francois injured his knee and finished with 2,230 yards and 19 touchdowns.

"Deondre Francois will be our quarterback, starting against Virginia Tech," Taggart said. "We had a very healthy competition going -- really good. All of our guys got better."

Francois started 13 games as a redshirt freshman in 2016, throwing for 3,350 yards, the fifth-highest single-season total in school history.

Francois was involved in a domestic dispute in January, when he called police to his home.

According to an incident report, Francois called police and told them his ex-girlfriend "was in his home, breaking things and tearing up his room." The woman told police Francois broke down the bedroom door, picked her up, threw her onto the ground and cut her forearm.

No one was charged in the incident. The responding officer determined there was not enough probable cause to make an arrest for battery because Francois and the woman gave different accounts of what happened.