UCLA has suspended six players for its season opener against Cincinnati on Saturday for what the program referred to as violations of athletic department policies, it announced Monday.

The Bruins will be without running back Soso Jamabo, defensive back Mo Osling, offensive lineman Boss Tagaloa, defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa, defensive lineman Moses Robinson-Carr and tight end Devin Asiasi.

No further details from the school were provided.

It is unclear how significant each player's role was supposed to be under new coach Chip Kelly, but they all figured to be in the mix for, at minimum, regular playing time.

Tagaloa switched from defensive tackle to center in the offseason, Jamabo has rushed for 1,170 yards over the last three seasons and Asiasi sat out last season after transferring from Michigan. Robinson-Carr also switched positions this offseason -- from tight end to defensive end -- while Odighizuwa and Osling are looking to build off encouraging 2017 seasons when they both played their way into the defensive rotation.