Kentucky sophomore Terry Wilson will start at quarterback for the Wildcats when they open the season against Central Michigan, coach Mark Stoops announced Monday.

Wilson, who began his career at Oregon before transferring to Garden City Community College in Kansas and then Kentucky, had been competing with sophomore Gunnar Hoak and redshirt freshman Danny Clark for the top job this summer.

Although Wilson has yet to play in an FBS game, he threw for 2,133 yards and 26 touchdowns for Garden City in 2017. ESPN rated Wilson as its No. 5 junior college prospect in the 2018 class.

"We look at targets, accuracy, decision-making, yards, leadership, there's many things," Stoops said. "We're very excited about Terry, but again, have a lot of confidence in the other guys as well."

Wilson rushed for 518 yards last season, providing Kentucky with dual-threat continuity at quarterback after the loss of Stephen Johnson.

In other Kentucky news, offensive line coach John Schlarman continues to coach while undergoing chemotherapy for what Stoops called "a very serious illness." Schlarman, a former All-SEC offensive lineman at Kentucky, has undergone two rounds of chemo.

"He's been at work every day," Stoops said. "Last Friday, he had chemo all morning and was at practice in the afternoon. He's been a warrior with this, and again, we're just praying for him and his family."