Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald has been suspended for the season opener against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday, coach Joe Moorhead announced Monday.

The suspension is the result of a violation of team rules that occurred in March.

Keytaon Thompson will start in his place.

Thompson appeared in 10 games as a true freshman last season, starting the TaxSlayer Bowl against Louisville for an injured Fitzgerald. In the win over the Cardinals, Thompson rushed for a season-high three touchdowns.

Fitzgerald, who is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the SEC, is coming back from a broken ankle he suffered in the regular season finale against Ole Miss.

The senior from Richmond Hill, Georgia, threw for 1,782 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. He also rushed for 984 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Moorhead also announced Monday that defensive tackle Cory Thomas, who started two games last season, will be suspended for the season opener.

After hosting Stephen F. Austin this Saturday, Mississippi State will travel to Kansas State on Sept. 8.