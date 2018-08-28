South Florida has named Blake Barnett as its starting quarterback for Saturday's season opener against Elon.

Barnett joined USF as a graduate transfer in May with two seasons of eligibility left. He began his career at Alabama and started the 2016 opener before being replaced by Jalen Hurts. Barnett soon transferred to a junior college, which allowed him to play at another FBS school in 2017. Barnett transferred to Arizona State but could not unseat starter Manny Wilkins for the top job. He graduated from Arizona State this spring, allowing him to transfer without sitting out a season.

In seven career games with Alabama and Arizona State, Barnett completed 14 of 24 passes for 259 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. ESPN Recruiting rated Barnett as the No. 1 pocket passer and No. 14 overall player in the 2015 class, as he came out of Santiago High School in Corona, California.

He will replace Quinton Flowers, who set 42 records for USF, including career rushing (3,672 yards), career total offense (11,802 yards) and total touchdowns (112).