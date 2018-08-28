Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen has left the team for the second time this year.

Bowen, who was dismissed after Penn State's bowl game after serving a suspension late in the regular season, had rejoined the Nittany Lions for preseason practice. He started 12 games as a sophomore in 2016 and had 51 tackles in nine starts last fall before the suspension.

Penn State linebacker Manny Bowen (43) started 12 games as a sophomore in 2016 and had 51 tackles in nine starts last fall before being suspended. Leon Halip/Getty Images

But he recently left the program, as 247Sports first reported and Penn State confirmed Monday.

"We love Manny," Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters Tuesday. "We want nothing but success for him and his future. I think Manny has a very, very bright future."

Franklin added that Bowen's departure shouldn't dramatically change Penn State's plan on defense. Linebacker Cam Brown told reporters Tuesday that Bowen wanted to focus on academics and complete his degree.

Bowen remained enrolled at Penn State following his dismissal in January. Coaches said he had to meet several goals to earn playing time again. Franklin said Aug. 4 that he didn't know what Bowen's role would be and that graduating was the top objective for the linebacker.