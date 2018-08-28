        <
          Vanderbilt safety Zaire Jones suspended indefinitely after assault charge

          2:26 PM ET
          Alex Scarborough
          Vanderbilt safety Zaire Jones, who was charged last week with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, has been suspended indefinitely by the team, the school confirmed Tuesday.

          Jones, a contender to start, has not been practicing with the team since his felony arrest on Thursday, a team spokesman confirmed to ESPN.

          According to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Tennessean, Jones refused to stop for an off-duty police officer and struck the officer on the knee with his vehicle while attempting to drive around a traffic barricade near campus.

          The 20-year-old Jones, from Meridian, Mississippi, was released on $10,000 bond.

          He played in 11 games as a redshirt freshman last season, totaling 11 tackles.

          Vanderbilt opens the season on Saturday at home against Middle Tennessee.

