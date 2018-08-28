California will stick with Ross Bowers as its starting quarterback, coach Justin Wilcox said.

Bowers, a redshirt junior, threw for 3,039 yards with 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions as the Golden Bears' starter last year. The coaching staff opened up competition for the job during training camp.

"[His] command of the offense -- his understanding of it -- is so much better than he did a year ago," Wilcox said. "His decision making has improved. Just making good decisions over and over and over again. He's come a long way."

Redshirt sophomore Brandon McIlwain and redshirt freshman Chase Garbers are listed as the primary backups on the team's official depth chart.

Cal opens the season Saturday at home against North Carolina.