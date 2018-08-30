        <
        >

          ESPN reporters pick Week 1's biggest games

          play
          Washington-Auburn a showdown of QB talent (1:09)

          No. 6 Washington's Jake Browning leads the Huskies into Atlanta for a showdown with Jarrett Stidham's No. 9 Auburn Tigers on Saturday. (1:09)

          9:00 AM ET
          • ESPN staff

          College football is back and wasting no time giving us what we want: enticing cross-conference matchups. Washington and Auburn start us off in Atlanta on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, then Michigan faces Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC). Sunday is all about Miami and LSU down in Arlington, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). And as a holiday bonus, two of the ACC's best, Virginia Tech and Florida State, will go head-to-head Monday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Here are the picks and scores for all those games from ESPN's college football reporters.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices