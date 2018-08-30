ESPN reporters pick Week 1's biggest games

College football is back and wasting no time giving us what we want: enticing cross-conference matchups. Washington and Auburn start us off in Atlanta on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, then Michigan faces Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBC). Sunday is all about Miami and LSU down in Arlington, Texas (7:30 p.m. ET, ABC). And as a holiday bonus, two of the ACC's best, Virginia Tech and Florida State, will go head-to-head Monday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Here are the picks and scores for all those games from ESPN's college football reporters.

Week 1 picks Reporter UW-AU UM-ND UM-LSU VT-FSU Andrea Adelson

24-21

20-17

21-17

31-24 Joel Anderson

24-17

23-10

34-13

38-33 Edward Aschoff

24-20

27-21

23-17

30-20 Kyle Bonagura

28-24

31-27

27-21

31-21 Heather Dinich

24-17

20-14

21-13

28-21 David Hale

24-21

23-17

20-14

28-24 Sam Khan

30-24

27-20

24-19

34-24 Chris Low

24-20

27-21

31-20

28-24 Ivan Maisel

27-24

28-17

17-14

35-33 Ryan McGee

27-21

21-20

21-12

24-20 Adam Rittenberg

27-21

20-17

24-21

35-24 Alex Scarborough

27-24

24-20

27-21

31-28 Mark Schlabach

24-20

23-21

21-17

31-24 Mitch Sherman

27-24

20-14

31-20

34-21 Jake Trotter

23-20

24-21

17-13

31-16 Tom VanHaaren

27-21

24-17

20-14

24-20