Texas A&M sophomore quarterback Kellen Mond will start for the Aggies in Thursday's season opener against Northwestern State.

Texas A&M sophomore QB Kellen Mond will start for the Aggies in Thursday's season opener against Northwestern State. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

First-year Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher on Wednesday confirmed that Mond will start and that redshirt sophomore Nick Starkel also will play. Fisher said he doesn't have a concrete plan for rotating quarterbacks on Thursday night. Fisher said Mond played better during preseason camp but that the team is "very comfortable" with Starkel leading the offense, too.

Mond started eight games as a true freshman for the Aggies, going 5-3 with 1,375 passing yards and 340 rushing yards. Starkel started five games last season, including Texas A&M's bowl game against Wake Forest, and passed for 1,793 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fisher also said linebacker Anthony Hines, a projected starter, will miss the season opener with an injury but likely return next week. Reserve cornerback Clifford Chattman is expected to miss four to six weeks following surgery.