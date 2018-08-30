Former Nebraska quarterback Tristan Gebbia plans to transfer to Oregon State and could enroll in classes as early as next week, a source told ESPN.

Gebbia, a redshirt freshman from Calabasas, California, was granted his release from Nebraska this week after he lost a quarterback competition to true freshman Adrian Martinez. His transfer destination was first reported by Yahoo's Pete Thamel.

Before choosing Nebraska, Gebbia was recruited by new Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith, while Smith was the offensive coordinator at Washington. During a storied prep career at Calabasas High, Gebbia threw for 13,109 yards -- the second-most in state history at the time -- and was ESPN's No. 12-ranked pocket passer in the class of 2017.

Smith announced Monday that senior Jake Luton would open this season as the Beavers' starting quarterback, after he emerged from a three-man competition with redshirt sophomore Conor Blount and sophomore Jack Colletto.

Gebbia will sit out this season and be eligible to play in 2019.

Gebbia was recruited by former coach Mike Riley to Nebraska. Riley served two stints as the Oregon State coach and is currently listed as an analyst on Smith's staff at OSU.

