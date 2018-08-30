Can Auburn's D-line push the Tigers to the playoff?

AUBURN, Ala. -- The man they call "Coach G" on the Plains isn't about to let anybody on his defensive line get too full of himself, even one of the best interior defensive linemen in college football.

Rodney Garner, Auburn's veteran defensive line coach, walks off the practice field with Derrick Brown, riding him the whole way about playing too high that day in practice.

"I would have locked you down when I was playing," barked Garner, who played offensive line at Auburn. "I don't care how big and strong you are. You gotta play lower."

To be fair, Brown is 6-5 and 325 pounds and has the kind of wing span for a defensive lineman that NFL scouts dream about. But as talented as Brown is, and as talented and deep as this entire Auburn defensive line is, the only real chatter in their inner sanctum heading into Saturday's season opener against No. 6 Washington (3:30 p.m. ET on ABC) is not how good they can be -- but how much better they need to get for the No. 9 Tigers to navigate a killer schedule and make a run at the College Football Playoff.

In other words, "Coach G" is getting through to an Auburn defensive line that could easily have four or five future pros and shouldn't take a backseat to any defensive line in the country this season. And, yes, the general feeling in and around college football going into the season was that nobody could touch Clemson's defensive line, and that may be true. But anybody sleeping on Auburn's defensive line hasn't had an up-close view of the Tigers ... or tried to block them.

Derrick Brown pressures Georgia QB Jake Fromm last season. AP Photo/David Goldman, File

"To be honest, we're capable of doing what we want to do," Brown said. "We're challenging ourselves, and Coach G is always challenging us. But the worst thing that somebody can say about you is that you have potential. Potential doesn't mean anything until you show it. When we take the field [Saturday], it's on us to show it."

Brown, a junior, is the centerpiece of Auburn's defensive line and has NFL top-10 pick written all over him. Auburn defensive coordinator Kevin Steele calls him "Reggie White-ish." Now, Steele makes it clear that he's not comparing Brown to the late White, one of the most dominant defensive linemen in NFL history, but says Brown has that same kind of size, power, speed, explosiveness and work ethic.

"You just don't see many like him," Steele said. "He comes off the ball and breaks people's backs."

Brown's running mate inside, 6-3, 320-pound senior Dontavius Russell, is also destined to play in the NFL. Both of the Tigers' ends, 6-3, 278-pound junior Marlon Davidson and 6-5, 282-pound sophomore Nick Coe, also would fall into that group.

And that doesn't even count some of the younger players and newcomers such as junior college transfer Daquan Newkirk and freshman Coynis Miller Jr., both 300-pounders.

"Everybody always tries to compare us to different people," Davidson said. "We're Auburn, the Auburn defensive line. We're going to go out and play hard, play fast and play physical every game. As long as we're playing every play like it's our last, nothing is going to stop us."

Russell said the best thing about this Auburn defensive line is the way they push each other and challenge each other in every drill and every practice. That's over and above Garner staying on top of them from the minute they walk onto the practice field until they walk off of the practice field.

"It's hard to do anything if you can't count on the guy beside you, and we've built a brotherhood," said Brown, who back-squatted 590 pounds this offseason. "It's unbreakable. We get hot, tired, fuss at each other. But at the end of the day, we love each other like we're blood brothers."

And Brown's "brothers" know how to push his buttons.

"Brothers fight, but brothers also get each other better," Davidson said. "Derrick is a guy who always needs some type of criticism and feeds off of it. And when Derrick is on, nobody can stop him. To me, Derrick is the best player in our league and probably the best player in the country. His skill set is tremendous. He can rush off the edge. He's big. He's physical. He's probably the strongest guy on our team.

"He's that guy that nobody else has."

He's also that guy that NFL teams will be lining up to get -- assuming he turns pro after this season.

But Brown, ranked 15th overall on Mel Kiper's Way Too Early Big Board for the 2019 NFL draft, is thinking only about what's right in front of him.

"I've tuned all that out about the NFL," Brown said. "My focus is on my game here at Auburn, what I can do for Auburn University. Yeah, every kid wants to play in the NFL, and when it gets here, it will get here. But it's something you can't let consume you. I'm pushing myself to get better for this year, to help take Auburn to a championship. We were close last year, but want to take that next step.

"And it all starts with us in the defensive line."