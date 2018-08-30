        <
          Dates for Cotton, Peach, Fiesta bowls released through '26

          11:45 AM ET
          Heather Dinich
          The dates have been announced for the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls through the 2025-26 season, according to a release Thursday morning from the College Football Playoff, which last month extended its agreements with those bowls.

          The Cotton Bowl will host playoff semifinals on New Year's Eve in 2021 and on Dec. 28, 2024. The Fiesta and Peach bowls will each host semifinals on New Year's Eve in 2022, and again on Dec. 27, 2025.

          Each of the three bowls will be featured once on New Year's Day under the newly released schedule (Peach during the 2020-21 season, Fiesta in 2021-22 and Cotton in 2023-24). Those games will not be semifinals.

          The New Year's Six bowl games will continue to rotate hosting a playoff semifinal. The CFP had previously announced the dates for the Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl and the CFP National Championship.

          Kickoff times will be announced later.

          2020-21 season

          Wednesday, Dec. 30: Cotton Bowl

          Friday, Jan. 1: Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

          Saturday, Jan. 2: Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

          Monday, Jan. 11: CFP National Championship (Miami)

          2021-22

          Thursday, Dec. 30: Peach Bowl

          Friday, Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

          Saturday, Jan. 1: Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

          Monday, Jan. 10: CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)

          2022-23

          Friday, Dec. 30: Orange Bowl

          Saturday, Dec. 31: Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

          Monday Jan. 2: Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

          Monday, Jan. 9: CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)

          2023-24

          Friday, Dec. 29: Peach Bowl

          Saturday, Dec. 30: Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

          Monday, Jan. 1: Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

          Monday, Jan. 8: CFP National Championship (Houston)

          2024-25

          Saturday, Dec. 28: Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

          Monday, Dec. 30: Fiesta Bowl

          Wednesday, Jan. 1: Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

          Monday, Jan. 6: CFP National Championship (site TBD)

          2025-26

          Saturday, Dec. 27: Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

          Tuesday, Dec. 30: Orange Bowl

          Thursday, Jan. 1: Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

          Monday, Jan. 5: CFP National Championship (site TBD)

