The dates have been announced for the Cotton, Fiesta and Peach bowls through the 2025-26 season, according to a release Thursday morning from the College Football Playoff, which last month extended its agreements with those bowls.

The Cotton Bowl will host playoff semifinals on New Year's Eve in 2021 and on Dec. 28, 2024. The Fiesta and Peach bowls will each host semifinals on New Year's Eve in 2022, and again on Dec. 27, 2025.

Each of the three bowls will be featured once on New Year's Day under the newly released schedule (Peach during the 2020-21 season, Fiesta in 2021-22 and Cotton in 2023-24). Those games will not be semifinals.

The New Year's Six bowl games will continue to rotate hosting a playoff semifinal. The CFP had previously announced the dates for the Orange Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl and the CFP National Championship.

Kickoff times will be announced later.

2020-21 season

Wednesday, Dec. 30: Cotton Bowl

Friday, Jan. 1: Peach Bowl, Rose Bowl Game semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 2: Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

Monday, Jan. 11: CFP National Championship (Miami)

2021-22

Thursday, Dec. 30: Peach Bowl

Friday, Dec. 31: Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Saturday, Jan. 1: Fiesta Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 10: CFP National Championship (Indianapolis)

2022-23

Friday, Dec. 30: Orange Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 31: Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Monday Jan. 2: Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 9: CFP National Championship (Los Angeles)

2023-24

Friday, Dec. 29: Peach Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 30: Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl

Monday, Jan. 1: Cotton Bowl, Rose Bowl Game semifinal, Sugar Bowl semifinal

Monday, Jan. 8: CFP National Championship (Houston)

2024-25

Saturday, Dec. 28: Peach Bowl, Cotton Bowl semifinal, Orange Bowl semifinal

Monday, Dec. 30: Fiesta Bowl

Wednesday, Jan. 1: Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 6: CFP National Championship (site TBD)

2025-26

Saturday, Dec. 27: Cotton Bowl, Fiesta Bowl semifinal, Peach Bowl semifinal

Tuesday, Dec. 30: Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 1: Rose Bowl Game, Sugar Bowl

Monday, Jan. 5: CFP National Championship (site TBD)