Former Ohio State trustee Jeffrey Wadsworth told The New York Times that the board's punishment for Buckeyes football coach Urban Meyer didn't go far enough, a decision that prompted Wadsworth to resign from his post.

Wadsworth, who once chaired Ohio State's board of trustees, told the newspaper that he was the "lone voice" advocating for a stronger punishment for Meyer, who received a three-game suspension from the board for his handling of issues surrounding former assistant coach Zach Smith.

Wadsworth emailed a resignation letter to university president Michael Drake and board chair Michael Gasser about an hour after suspensions for both Meyer and athletic director Gene Smith were announced on Aug. 22.

Wadsworth declined to tell the Times what he proposed as punishment for Meyer but said the board's discussion about reducing a suspension to several games was "wrong." He left the meeting during the lunch break, telling the Times he was "in a different place" than discussing how many games Meyer should sit out.

"You read the [investigators'] report," Wadsworth told the Times, "and there's seven or eight things about emails, memory loss, hearing things five times, and to me, that raised an issue of standards, values -- not how many games someone should be suspended for."

He later added: "I felt that getting into a limited number of games that was a suspension missed the point of a bigger cultural concern about, 'What message were we sending?'"

Wadsworth said the punishment came across as overly lenient and that he was "embarrassed" by media coverage criticizing Ohio State for coming across as soft on disciplining Meyer.

In a statement to the Times, Ohio State said, "The president and the board of trustees had a frank and comprehensive discussion last week. A wide variety of perspectives were expressed in reaching a consensus. Mr. Wadsworth has been an exceptionally valuable member of the board. His service to the university is deeply appreciated, and we wish him the very best."

Wadsworth is a retired engineering executive appointed to the board by former Ohio Gov. Ted Strickland. He had a term set to expire in 2019.