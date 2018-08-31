AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas football coach Tom Herman said he's willing to talk to the NCAA about a visit to a Florida strip club with Zach Smith when both were Ohio State assistants.

Editor's Picks Ex-OSU assistant Smith breaks silence on Twitter Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith, who was fired July 23, tweeted "the truth will come out" about his ex-wife's allegations of domestic violence.

Ohio State this week identified Herman as the assistant with Smith at the club, a visit that was revealed in an Ohio State investigation into how Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer handled domestic abuse accusations against Smith.

Ohio State has said Smith ran up a "significant bill" of nearly $600 of his own money at a Miami-area strip club in May 2014. Ohio State could face an NCAA inquiry if the Buckeyes assistants paid for high school coaches who were present.

Herman said Thursday that his wife knew and was OK with the strip club visit. Herman said he'll speak honestly with the NCAA if asked to. He said he takes his responsibility as head coach at Texas very seriously.