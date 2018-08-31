        <
        >

          Iowa State senior De'Monte Ruth suspended one game after traffic violation arrest

          11:19 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          AMES, Iowa -- Iowa State senior defensive back De'Monte Ruth has been suspended for Saturday's opener against South Dakota State after being arrested Thursday night.

          The Cyclones said Ruth was stopped for a traffic violation and arrested for driving with a suspended license.

          Ruth was listed as a starter against the Jackrabbits. He made 29 tackles and had three pass breakups in 2017.

          Coach Matt Campbell, in announcing Ruth's suspension, said the Cyclones "have a higher standard of excellence in our program and we ask our players to put the team before their actions."

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices