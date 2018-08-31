Georgia and Clemson, which are separated by about 75 miles but have played each other in football only four times since 1995, will renew their rivalry in the 2024 opener at the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.

The No. 2 Tigers and No. 3 Bulldogs have played each other 64 times, most recently in a home-and-home series in 2013 and 2014. Georgia holds a 42-18-4 advantage in the all-time series.

"I've said many times that I think the Clemson-Georgia rivalry is one of the best rivalries in college football," Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. "It's one I watched way before I even came to Clemson. I think it's great for both fan bases. It will be one of those games that everybody will enjoy. Obviously it's a tough opener for both teams, but it's fun to be a part of games like that."

Georgia is scheduled to play in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game three times in future seasons, with games also scheduled against Virginia in 2020 and Oregon in 2022.

The Bulldogs have played in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game two previous times -- losing to Boise State 35-21 in 2011 and defeating North Carolina 33-24 in 2016.

The 2024 contest will be Clemson's third appearance in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. The Tigers played in the inaugural game against Alabama in 2008 (a 34-10 loss) and opened against Auburn in 2012 (a 26-19 win).

Clemson is scheduled to play two other SEC opponents in future seasons -- Texas A&M (2018-19) and LSU (2025-26) -- along with its annual in-state rivalry game against South Carolina.