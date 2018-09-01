Phone the neighbors and wake the kids, college football is back. We've dipped our toes in the water the past week, but it's time to jump on in.

As Saturday goes on, we'll keep you updated right here. We'll follow the legendary Garth Brooks' lead -- we're talking cool stuff, slick stuff, neat stuff. So let the conversation begin.

But first, things got weird on Thursday night, so let's look back.

Beware of beads

Alabama has its championship belt. Miami's turnover chain was last year's shiny new object. This year, Tulane is kicking things off with its festive new turnover beads, in what we assume will be the first of many baubles for taking the ball from the other guy.

Then, you're going to want to be around for these ginormous games.

No. 6 Washington Huskies vs. No. 9 Auburn Tigers (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday on ABC and WatchESPN

No. 14 Michigan Wolverines at No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

7:30 p.m. ET, Saturday on NBC

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Louisville Cardinals (Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida)

8 p.m. ET, Saturday, ABC and WatchESPN

No, 8 Miami Hurricanes vs. No. 25 LSU Tigers (AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas)

7:30 p.m. ET, Sunday, ABC and WatchESPN

Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 17 West Virginia Mountaineers (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina)

3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, CBS

Then, save some room for dessert on Monday, too.

No. 20 Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 19 Florida State Seminoles

8 p.m. ET, Monday, ESPN and WatchESPN

Please take note that our Southern gentlemen, Marty & McGee, will be talkin' some ball while flying through the sky on the Goodyear BlimpCast over Doak Campbell Stadium, part of the Labor Day MegaCast on ESPN3 and the ESPN App.

Who's that team?

Don't be alarmed, but Florida State is going to be wearing black unis for the first time since 2015.

And just so you're not adjusting your TV all day, make sure you get caught up on all the changes to this year's uniforms/helmets/stripes/patches/fields in the always-epic Uni Watch college football preview.

Bull gets upgrade

Down at USF, they're gonna have a dang remote-controlled motorized bull (!) at Raymond James Stadium, according to the Tampa Bay Times. The bull, purchased by a booster from a Texas art gallery, was then rigged up into a terrifying cyborg by engineering students from the school. It doesn't have a name yet, but it does have red LED lights for eyes and a smoke machine that makes it look as if it's really steamed.

Don't take our word for it. Take a look:

Future engineering students could work on a wagging tail, a moving mouth and moving legs.

Tough to top the nostril effect, though. #NostrilEffect

Huskies joining with Hawkeyes

Northern Illinois will be visiting Iowa's Kinnick Stadium, home of the best new college football tradition, where the Hawkeyes wave to patients at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital next door at the end of the first quarter. The Huskies, showing their appreciation, say they can't wait to take part.

Local boy making good

You know much about Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, the Eugene native who's starting off at No. 6 in our preseason Heisman Watch?

Get to know Justin Herbert. And his impressive hair.

Natural selection

Get ready for the soundtrack to your fall with a hype video for the new anthem for College Football on ESPN, "Natural" by Imagine Dragons. You'll probably hear it a couple of times. If it's anything like previous years, you'll remember it for centuries.