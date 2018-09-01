Tennessee received good news Friday after learning ESPN 300 linebacker J.J. Peterson had been cleared by the NCAA Clearinghouse and will be eligible to play for the Volunteers.

Peterson, the No. 44-ranked prospect in the 2018 class, had been waiting to be cleared by the NCAA. He needed to finish one class over the summer before officially gaining eligibility. He fulfilled those obligations and is now able to join the team.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Moultrie, Georgia, was the second-highest ranked commitment for the Vols in the 2018 class behind wide receiver Alontae Taylor. He originally chose Tennessee over Alabama and Georgia and is the last prospect in the 2018 class to join the team.

The No. 1-ranked outside linebacker was an integral part of head coach Jeremy Pruitt's first recruiting class at Tennessee. It's believed that Peterson will be able to help the Vols on defense as early as this season, so getting him eligible is the first step in getting him on the field.

Peterson won't be available for Tennessee's game on Saturday against West Virginia, but will be able to fully join the team on Monday.