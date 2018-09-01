The attorney for LSU Tigers guard Ed Ingram, who was arrested in August on two counts of aggravated sexual assault, said Friday his client is not guilty of the allegations.

Ingram was suspended by LSU on Aug. 3, the day after he was arrested by the Dallas County Sheriff's office on warrants issued by police in DeSoto, Texas, his hometown. He was released from jail Aug. 4 after posting $40,000 bond.

"Edward is not guilty and is looking forward to his day in court," attorney Mike Howard said in a statement. "In this day and age it's so important to let all the facts come out before making judgments. Edward looks forward to those facts coming out in court and trusts the criminal-justice system will get to the truth of the matter."

DeSoto police told ESPN that the alleged incidents occurred when Ingram was a juvenile and that police have been in contact with child protective services since August 2017. Dallas County assistant district attorney Stephanie Harmon has told ESPN she couldn't comment on the case or confirm it had been filed because it involves juveniles.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron announced Ingram's suspension the day before the team opened preseason practice Aug. 4, saying only that Ingram violated team rules.

Ingram started 12 games for LSU as a true freshman in 2017. ESPN Recruiting rated Ingram as the No. 8 guard and No. 93 overall player in the 2017 class.

As of Aug. 21, no court date had been set.