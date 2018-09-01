Miami quarterback N'Kosi Perry did not travel with the team to Texas for its Sunday showdown with LSU due to a violation of team rules, the school announced Saturday.

Perry, a former ESPN 150 recruit and a player coach Mark Richt has touted as a future star for the program, redshirted last season and was slotted to back up starter Malik Rosier this year.

Freshman Cade Weldon will serve as the Hurricanes' primary backup quarterback against the Tigers.

Perry's suspension dates back to an offseason violation, the school said, but Richt suggested the quarterback has avoided further problems. Perry will be active for the team's home opener against Savannah State on Sept. 8.

"We took some disciplinary action with N'Kosi, but he has since responded well and made some positive changes," Richt said in a statement. "He is in good standing going forward and we look forward to seeing him dress for our home opener, and through the rest of the season."