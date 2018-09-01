Maryland lines up on offense and leaves an offensive guard spot empty in honor of deceased teammate Jordan McNair. (0:33)

LANDOVER, Md. -- Maryland lined up for its first offensive play of the season Saturday with 10 players on the field, a tribute to offensive lineman Jordan McNair, who died from heatstroke on June 13.

No. 23 Texas, which had knowledge of the plan, respectfully declined the delay of game penalty.

There was also a moment of silence before the game at FedEx Field, and the Maryland players all wore McNair's No. 79 on a sticker decal on their helmets.

It was an emotional start to the season for Maryland, which has been grieving the death of a teammate, trying to process two ongoing investigations into the program and preparing for the season opener against the Longhorns.

"The moment that we stop saying his name, the moment we begin to forget, his legacy will begin to fade," offensive lineman Ellis McKennie said last month. "But we plan to have his legacy live on forever. We plan to never forget. This season, Jordan's spirit will live within each and every one of us. Every play we make, every snap we take, will be in Jordan's honor."

There will be another moment of silence in McNair's honor on Sept. 15 against Temple, which is Maryland's first official home game of the season. Maryland's players have also decided that nobody will wear McNair's No. 79 jersey until the year 2021, which would have been the season after he graduated.