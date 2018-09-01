The season is finally here and all the nation's top 25 teams -- from Alabama to LSU -- will be in action this weekend. Here's the most important thing you need to know from each of them as their games go final. Check this page throughout the weekend for updates.

2. Clemson 48, Furman 7

Trevor Lawrence didn't start the season as Clemson's quarterback. It's hard to imagine, though, that he won't be the quarterback of record to end the season for the Tigers. Lawrence threw three touchdown passes in his much-anticipated debut after entering the game Saturday in the second quarter of Clemson's rout of outmanned Furman. Senior Kelly Bryant started the game as planned and played the entire first quarter. He also started the third quarter, and while Bryant threw a couple of nice passes, he also looked like he might have been peeping over his shoulder a bit to start the game. And why not? Lawrence's talent is undeniable. He threw an 18-yard laser on an out route in the second quarter, an NFL throw if there ever was one, and just seems to unlock more of the Tigers' offense. Granted, he's going to look like a freshman at times and make some mistakes, but he's the kind of difference-maker that gives Clemson a chance to beat every team on it schedule, particularly as he continues to grow and get more comfortable. -- Chris Low

4. Wisconsin 34, Western Kentucky 3

Wisconsin doesn't have many questions heading into this season, but the Badgers are replacing seven defensive starters from 2017. That's a significant amount of production and experience to have to make up for but the Wisconsin defense didn't seem to be fazed Friday night. Of the nine Badgers getting their first career starts against Western Kentucky, seven were on the defensive side. Those new defenders helped Wisconsin hold the Hilltoppers to only three points and 305 total yards on offense. It's only the first game of the season, but if defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard can work his magic and keep his crew progressing forward, it will be a big help in making a potential playoff push at the end of the season. -- Tom VanHaaren

5. Ohio State 77, Oregon 31

Will Urban Meyer's absence derail Ohio State's playoff hopes? Not if new starting quarterback Dwayne Haskins continues to be as sharp as he was in his Columbus debut. The Buckeyes got a little sloppy after a weather delay extended halftime by more than an hour, and the defense allowed some big plays that would be cause for concern against a stronger team, but this loaded offense with Haskins pulling the levers looks like it will be hard to slow down. Four different Buckeyes had a least four receptions on an efficient day through the air for Haskins(22-of-30, 313 yards), and running back Mike Weber added four touchdowns by himself. Most importantly, Haskins showed poise and control during his three-plus quarters on the field. -- Dan Murphy

7. Oklahoma 63, Florida Atlantic 14

No Baker Mayfield, no problem for the Sooners -- at least in Week 1 against Florida Atlantic, as Oklahoma derailed the Lane Train with a rout of Kiffin's Owls. Quarterback Kyler Murray was especially impressive in his first start of the post-Mayfield era. He completed 9 of 11 passes for 209 yards to go along with a series of electrifying scrambles before taking a seat late in the second quarter with the game in hand. The zone-read combination of Murray and running back Rodney Anderson has the look of being downright devastating, as Anderson rushed for 100 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries. Saturday's shutdown performance was also a promising start for a Mike Stoops defense that got shredded down the stretch last season. As expected, the Sooners clearly look like the Big 12 favorite. If Murray builds on this performance, OU figures to remain a serious CFP contender, as well. -- Jake Trotter

11. Michigan State 38, Utah State 31

The Spartans narrowly beat Utah State in a game that came down to the last few minutes of the game. Michigan State showed some holes on defense, giving up 319 yards through the air, but the biggest takeaway was that the run game struggled for the Spartans against a Utah State team that ranked 115 in rush defense last season. The offensive line had issues throughout the game as did running back L.J. Scott. Connor Heyward was the lone bright spot in the run game with 42 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. The line failed to dominate up front and Scott only had 84 rushing yards on 23 carries. That needs to be fixed in the future if Michigan State is going to get through the conference schedule later in the season. -- VanHaaren

13. Stanford 31, San Diego State 10

It wasn't the start the country was expecting from star running back Bryce Love (18 carries, 28 yards), but it didn't matter as the Cardinal took revenge against the Aztecs. Love's ineffectiveness shouldn't be a concern - he's beyond proven. Instead, the major takeaway is that Stanford is much more dynamic in the passing game as quarterback K.J. Costello (21 of 31, 332 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT) and receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside (6 catches, 226 yards, 3 TD) were both brilliant. With that improved dimension, teams won't be able to give as much attention to stopping Love as San Diego State chose to do, which, in theory, should make him even more dangerous and keep him fresher deeper into the season. -- Kyle Bonagura

16. TCU 55, Southern 7

It was a nice start to the season for sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson, taking over for Kenny Hill. In a blowout of Southern, Robinson accounted for five touchdowns in the first half, highlighted by 36- and nine-yard scoring scampers. Robinson also passed for 182 yards and three touchdowns before coming out of the game at halftime. The Horned Frogs will have another tune-up next Friday against SMU before a massive showdown against Ohio State on Sept. 15 in Arlington, Texas. The Buckeyes figure to have the advantage in several areas, particularly with their defensive front against TCU's revamped offensive line. Robinson's athleticism, however, as he displayed Saturday, could be an X-factor. -- Trotter

21. UCF 56, UConn 17

Forget defending 'national champions.' UCF came out like attacking 'national champions,' serving notice that its high-powered offense is not going anywhere as long as McKenzie Milton is behind center in a win over UConn on Thursday night. Though the Huskies did not put up much of a fight, it is impressive nonetheless that UCF has so many different playmakers on offense. Six different players scored touchdowns - including newcomer Tre Nixon, an Ole Miss transfer making his debut for UCF. Nixon had over 100 yards receiving, and Milton turned in a 300-yard, five-touchdown performance. In Josh Heupel's debut as head coach, UCF beat its scoring average from its undefeated season a year ago. It's good to be the 'champ.' -- Adelson