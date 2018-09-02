Tua Tagovailoa gets up slowly after throwing an 11-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy. (0:52)

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tua Tagovailoa got the start for Alabama in the Camping World Kickoff against Louisville on Saturday night, earning the nod over Jalen Hurts to start the season.

After a sack on his first passing attempt, Tagovailoa went 4-for-4 for 60 yards on the opening drive, which culminated in an 11-yard touchdown to Jerry Jeudy. Tagovailoa was shaken up on the play, but jogged off the field.

The competition between Hurts and Tagovailoa has dominated headlines at Alabama: Would Hurts, 26-2 as a starter, keep his job after getting benched in the national championship game? Would Tagovailoa wrestle the job away after his impressive second-half performance to help the Tide rally and win the title in January?

We might not have the complete answer just yet. Coach Nick Saban told ESPN on Friday that he plans to play both players, and whomever gets the start might not become the full-time starter.

But speculation has focused largely on Tagovailoa after his breakout performance against Georgia in the title game. Tagovailoa, not Hurts, opened the season among the leading preseason Heisman Trophy favorites in Las Vegas.

Hurts, meanwhile, drew headlines in early August after he said coaches had failed to communicate with him about the quarterback competition -- though he dismissed speculation he wanted to transfer.

Saban said last week Tagovailoa and Hurts have played well in practice and have received equal reps.