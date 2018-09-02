Alabama coach Nick Saban has apologized to ESPN reporter Maria Taylor for his reaction to her question about the Crimson Tide's quarterback situation following their win over Louisville on Saturday night.

A frustrated Saban gave a terse response to Taylor during the postgame interview.

"Well, I still like both guys," Saban said. "I think both guys are good players. I think both guys can help our team, all right? So why do you continually try to get me to say something that doesn't respect one of them? I'm not going to. So quit asking."

Saban has continually grown more frustrated by questions about who will be Alabama's starting quarterback -- Tua Tagovailoa or Jalen Hurts. He also appeared miffed by questions from reporters earlier in the week, saying, "I wish we could talk about something else."

Tagovailoa started Saturday's 51-14 win and went 12-for-16 for 227 yards and two touchdowns. Hurts also played and was 5-for-9 for 70 yards.