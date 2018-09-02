The timeshare at quarterback for Clemson will continue for at least one more week, coach Dabo Swinney said Sunday.

Kelly Bryant got the start in the Tigers' opener against Furman, and freshman Trevor Lawrence played the entirety of the second quarter. Swinney said he expects both to get playing time again this week against Texas A&M.

"We definitely will play both quarterbacks," Swinney said. "There's no doubt about that. Nothing happened [against Furman] to warrant not playing both those guys."

Bryant, last year's starter, completed 10 of 16 throws for 127 yards and a touchdown, running for another score. Lawrence got off to a shaky start in his first college experience but quickly found his groove and finished by throwing for 137 yards and three touchdowns. Clemson scored on all five of Lawrence's drives.

"He's just a great talent," Swinney said of Lawrence, who was ESPN's No. 2 overall recruit in the class of 2018. "It's easy to fall in love with his arm. That's great, but it's not what makes him special. What makes him special is his ability to process. He has a great Football IQ. He's a really good preparer. For a young guy, he's very focused. Those are things that have given him a chance to compete at this point. It's exciting to have a really talented guy like that. It's also exciting to have a guy like Kelly that's been a good example and a good model for him."

Bryant's experience in hostile road environments would seem to give him the edge as the game's likely starter, but Swinney refused to expand upon his game plan for the two QBs.

"We'll see as the week [of practice] goes," Swinney said. "I won't lay out what our plan is before the game. You like to have a little secrecy as to your plan. But I'll tell you both of them are going to play."