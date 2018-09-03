        <
        >

          Miami's Trajan Bandy ejected after helmet-to-helmet hit against LSU

          play
          Bandy ejected for targeting in first quarter (1:09)

          Miami CB Trajan Bandy gets ejected for helmet-to-helmet contact with LSU's Dee Anderson, forcing a fumble the Tigers recovered. (1:09)

          8:38 PM ET
          • Sam Khan Jr.ESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Covers Texas A&M and the SEC.
            • Joined ESPN in 2012.
            • Graduate of the University of Houston.
            Follow on Twitter

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Miami starting cornerback Trajan Bandy was ejected for targeting in the first quarter of the Hurricanes' top-25 clash with LSU on Sunday.

          Bandy, a sophomore who was making his fourth career start but appeared in all 13 games for the Hurricanes in 2017, made helmet-to-helmet contact with LSU receiver Dee Anderson during the Tigers' first drive of the game. Anderson fumbled on the play but recovered it.

          The call was not made on the field initially but was reviewed in the replay booth and ruled targeting upon review. Bandy left the game with 10:54 to go in the first quarter.

          Last season, Bandy tied for second on the team with six passes defended and had one interception. Freshman cornerback DJ Ivey is listed as Bandy's backup on the Miami depth chart.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices