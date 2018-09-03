ARLINGTON, Texas -- Miami starting cornerback Trajan Bandy was ejected for targeting in the first quarter of the Hurricanes' top-25 clash with LSU on Sunday.

Bandy, a sophomore who was making his fourth career start but appeared in all 13 games for the Hurricanes in 2017, made helmet-to-helmet contact with LSU receiver Dee Anderson during the Tigers' first drive of the game. Anderson fumbled on the play but recovered it.

The call was not made on the field initially but was reviewed in the replay booth and ruled targeting upon review. Bandy left the game with 10:54 to go in the first quarter.

Last season, Bandy tied for second on the team with six passes defended and had one interception. Freshman cornerback DJ Ivey is listed as Bandy's backup on the Miami depth chart.