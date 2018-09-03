TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida State football coach Willie Taggart pledged $1 million toward a new $100 million fundraising campaign for athletics, including a $60 million stand-alone football facility.

Taggart attended the announcement of the Unconquered campaign on Sunday, the night before he makes his debut as Seminoles head coach against Virginia Tech.

"I'm here to 'Do Something,'" said Taggart, using his trademark phrase. "We need donors here to do something. We need student-athletes here to do something with us to get there. You've heard my story and how much I care about Florida State University. Taneisha and I would like to invest in the student-athletes and continue our rich tradition here at Florida State. We would like to pledge $1 million to the campaign."

With a targeted completion date of July 2021, Florida State’s new football facility would be located near the practice fields and include a new team locker room, weight room (pictured above), meeting rooms and a recruiting lounge. Courtesy of Florida State athletics

Taggart got a standing ovation from the gathered boosters in attendance.

"I know I'm always telling our players don't talk about it, be about it," Taggart said. "I can't sit around and talk about doing something if I'm not doing something. Taneisha and I would like to do something. We need more."

Plans for a stand-alone football facility have been discussed over the past several years, but now Florida State is making a commitment to do it. With a targeted completion date of July 2021, the new facility would be located near the practice fields and include a new team locker room, weight room located next to the indoor football facility, meeting rooms and a recruiting lounge.