ARLINGTON, Texas -- LSU lost a couple key contributors to injuries in its upset 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami on Sunday.

Tigers starting right tackle Adrian Magee left the game in the first quarter with an apparent leg injury and didn't return. Magee, a junior who was making his second career start, was carted off the field.

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said after the game that he didn't have an update on Magee, but his injury "looked pretty severe."

Junior tackle Badara Traore filled in for Magee for the remainder of Sunday's game.

The Tigers also saw a key linebacker go down when K'Lavon Chaisson left in the fourth quarter. Trainers were examining his lower leg, and Chaisson showed a noticeable limp as he walked back to the LSU sideline.

Orgeron did not have an update on Chaisson.

A sophomore from Houston, Chaisson was the No. 34 overall player in the 2017 ESPN 300 and appeared in 12 games last season. He made his fourth career start on Sunday and is expected to be a significant contributor for the Tigers this season as their edge rusher, succeeding former LSU linebacker Arden Key.