        <
        >

          Braylon Edwards suspended by Big Ten Network after critical tweet

          play
          Harbaugh admonishes Edwards' critical tweet (0:47)

          Jim Harbaugh is disappointed that Big Ten Network analyst and former Michigan WR Braylon Edwards would attack the character of Harbaugh's players. (0:47)

          2:56 PM ET
          • Tom VanHaarenESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • ESPN staff writer
            • Joined ESPN in 2011
            • Graduated from Central Michigan
            Follow on Twitter

          The Big Ten Network announced Monday that analyst Braylon Edwards will be suspended indefinitely for violating the network's social media guidelines. Edwards tweeted, then deleted, harsh criticism of Michigan's football team Saturday night after the Wolverines lost 24-17 to Notre Dame.

          Edwards, a former All-America wide receiver at Michigan, criticized offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, calling him "weak," and said Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is "scared." Edwards went on to tweet, "f---ing Michigan offense so predictable ... Michigan football is sadly one thing ... Trash."

          Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh responded at his Monday news conference by saying the tweet is not factual and that the message did not come from anybody inside the program.

          "There's nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players that he described," Harbaugh said. "On the other level, it's disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. That's disappointing.

          "And, I would say that if somebody wants to attack the character of anybody on the ballclub, come after me, not our youngsters."

          Edwards tweeted again on Monday after the news conference, criticizing Michigan's record on the road against ranked opponents.

          Edwards joined the Big Ten Network in the summer of 2017 and has a history with Harbaugh outside of their Michigan connection. Harbaugh coached Edwards with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 before Edwards was eventually released by the organization.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices