The Big Ten Network announced Monday that analyst Braylon Edwards will be suspended indefinitely for violating the network's social media guidelines. Edwards tweeted, then deleted, harsh criticism of Michigan's football team Saturday night after the Wolverines lost 24-17 to Notre Dame.

Edwards, a former All-America wide receiver at Michigan, criticized offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz, calling him "weak," and said Michigan quarterback Shea Patterson is "scared." Edwards went on to tweet, "f---ing Michigan offense so predictable ... Michigan football is sadly one thing ... Trash."

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh responded at his Monday news conference by saying the tweet is not factual and that the message did not come from anybody inside the program.

"There's nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players that he described," Harbaugh said. "On the other level, it's disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character of two of our players. That's disappointing.

"And, I would say that if somebody wants to attack the character of anybody on the ballclub, come after me, not our youngsters."

Edwards tweeted again on Monday after the news conference, criticizing Michigan's record on the road against ranked opponents.

So funny that everyone is worried my tweet as opposed to the real issue, 0-17 on the road against ranked opponents, 1-6 against rivals and the one win was against a 3-9 MSU. Last thing i will ask and really think about this before you get mad...is Michigan better than Iowa? — Braylon Edwards (@OfficialBraylon) September 3, 2018

Edwards joined the Big Ten Network in the summer of 2017 and has a history with Harbaugh outside of their Michigan connection. Harbaugh coached Edwards with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011 before Edwards was eventually released by the organization.