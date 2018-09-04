After a testy pregame scuffle, the Tigers jump out to a huge lead courtesy of two Nick Brossette touchdowns and win 33-17. (2:01)

No. 11 LSU and No. 12 Virginia Tech made the biggest jumps in the first Associated Press college football poll of the regular season, while No. 4 Ohio State leapfrogged No. 5 Wisconsin after a week in which most of the top teams were unchallenged.

Alabama remained No. 1 with a blowout of Louisville, and No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Georgia held their spots. The Crimson Tide received 48 first-place votes in the media poll released Tuesday. Clemson had 12 and Wisconsin had one. Ohio State is just four points ahead of the Badgers and only nine points ahead of No. 6 Oklahoma.

LSU, which was ranked No. 25 in the preseason, moved up 14 spots after beating Miami 33-17 in one of four games that matched ranked teams. The Hurricanes dropped from No. 8 to No. 22. Virginia Tech won 24-3 at Florida State and moved up eight spots.

The Seminoles fell out of the rankings after being 19th. Texas, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, didn't receive any votes in the latest poll.